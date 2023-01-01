Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

15,070 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 10005012
  2. 10005012
  3. 10005012
  4. 10005012
  5. 10005012
  6. 10005012
  7. 10005012
  8. 10005012
  9. 10005012
  10. 10005012
  11. 10005012
  12. 10005012
  13. 10005012
  14. 10005012
  15. 10005012
  16. 10005012
  17. 10005012
  18. 10005012
  19. 10005012
  20. 10005012
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10005012
  • VIN: JF2GTAPC4M8660837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned, low kms, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, traction, control, lane departure, power windows and locks, back up camera and more. View all pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2021 CFMOTO ZFORCE 5...
 2,500 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2020 Polaris Ranger ...
 1,451 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Polaris Sportsm...
 6,151 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory