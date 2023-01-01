$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
Location
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
15,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10005012
- VIN: JF2GTAPC4M8660837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally owned, low kms, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, traction, control, lane departure, power windows and locks, back up camera and more. View all pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5