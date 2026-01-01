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2017 Chevrolet Trax

147,003 KM

Details Features

$9,298

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Watch This Vehicle
14525074

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

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Contact Seller

$9,298

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJKSB6HL287340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-309-XXXX

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905-309-3356

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$9,298

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2017 Chevrolet Trax