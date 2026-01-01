$9,298+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Chevrolet Trax
LS
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$9,298
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
147,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJKSB6HL287340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 147,003 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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$9,298
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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2017 Chevrolet Trax