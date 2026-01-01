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2024 GMC Canyon

42,641 KM

Details Features

$48,698

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Canyon

Elevation

Watch This Vehicle
14284718

2024 GMC Canyon

Elevation

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

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Contact Seller

$48,698

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,641KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP6BEK7R1124602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 244602
  • Mileage 42,641 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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905-309-3356

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$48,698

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2024 GMC Canyon