$48,698+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 GMC Canyon
Elevation
2024 GMC Canyon
Elevation
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$48,698
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,641KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP6BEK7R1124602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 244602
- Mileage 42,641 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
2024 GMC Canyon Elevation 42,641 KM $48,698 + tax & lic
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 21,754 KM $76,299 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom 51,289 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-309-XXXX(click to show)
$48,698
+ taxes & licensing>
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2024 GMC Canyon