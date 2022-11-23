$8,888+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda CR-V
EX-L
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9379018
- VIN: JHLRD78903C815330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
TIME MACHINE.... 2003 HONDA CR-V
EX-L edition, 4WD,
2.4L 4cyl, Only 146,000 Very well maintained kms!
1 OWNER
Loaded and finished in Metallic Silver on Black Leather.
Sunroof, Heated Seats
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Magic fold seats for HUGE cargo space.
Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!
Arguably the best generation CR-V ever made!!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $8,888! + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
