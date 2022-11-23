Menu
2003 Honda CR-V

146,000 KM

Details

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2003 Honda CR-V

2003 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2003 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9379018
  • VIN: JHLRD78903C815330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

TIME MACHINE.... 2003 HONDA CR-V

EX-L edition, 4WD, 

2.4L 4cyl, Only 146,000 Very well maintained kms!

1 OWNER

Loaded and finished in Metallic Silver on Black Leather.

Sunroof, Heated Seats

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Magic fold seats for HUGE cargo space.  

Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!

Arguably the best generation CR-V ever made!!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $8,888! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

