$23,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD SUNROOF LANE/ASSIST A/CARPLAY B/SPOT CAMERA
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD SUNROOF LANE/ASSIST A/CARPLAY B/SPOT CAMERA
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,820 KM
Vehicle Description
SUV ............AWD ........ AUTOMATIC ........... SUNROOF ......... BLIND SPOT CAMERA .......... LANE DEPARTURE .......... A/C ......... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL .......... PUSH START ......... FORWARD COLLISION WARNING .......... AUTO HOLD BREAK .......... APPLE CARPLAY ........ BACKUP CAMERA ....... BLUETOOTH .......... HEATED SEATS ........... POWER SEATS .......... KEYLESS GO ......... REMOTE START ......... MEMORY SEAT ....... VOICE COMMAND ......... ALLOY WHEELS ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE.....
INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4X4 HONDA CR-V? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:
FAIR CREDIT | GOOD CREDIT | EXCELLENT CREDIT
NO CREDIT | BAD CREDIT | NEW TO CANADA
CONSUMER PROPOSAL | BANKRUPTCY | COLLECTIONS
**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........
VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........
WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR HONDA IN 3 EASY STEPS:
1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA
2 - SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:
1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4
3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS HONDA CIVIC IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES........
ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:
We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.
WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:
Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....
DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-633-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-633-8188