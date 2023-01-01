Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

SE

SE

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485685
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE5AR276237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text 519-502-8169 or 519-830-0895

 

Very Clean 2010 GRAND CARAVAN SE

7 PASSENGER, With every important option!

3.3L V6, Only 170,000 well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Champagne

on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Captains Chairs

Power Rear Windows!

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Stow n Go in all Rows

Aluminum Wheels on like New Tires!

Van looks and drives like new!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $8,888! + HST

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers

