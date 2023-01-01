$8,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9485685
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE5AR276237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Clean 2010 GRAND CARAVAN SE
7 PASSENGER, With every important option!
3.3L V6, Only 170,000 well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Champagne
on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Captains Chairs
Power Rear Windows!
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Stow n Go in all Rows
Aluminum Wheels on like New Tires!
Van looks and drives like new!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
