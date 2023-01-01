Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

140,000 KM

Details

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

140,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9488941
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF3D1773114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

AMAZING VALUE on this 2013 MAZDA 3 SEDAN 

AUTOMATIC, Fwd, With every important option!

4CYL , Only 140,000 kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and Locks, 

Aluminum Wheels and more.....

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

