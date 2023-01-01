$7,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9488941
- VIN: JM1BL1UF3D1773114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
AMAZING VALUE on this 2013 MAZDA 3 SEDAN
AUTOMATIC, Fwd, With every important option!
4CYL , Only 140,000 kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and Locks,
Aluminum Wheels and more.....
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
