2008 Mazda MAZDA3

<p><strong>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</strong></p><p><strong>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</strong></p><p><strong>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</strong></p><p><strong>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 </strong></p><p><strong>OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</strong></p><p><strong> We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</strong></p><p>5 SPEED MANUAL, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEAT, HEATED SEAT, SUNROOF , CERTFIED. </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; color: #050505;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>2008 Mazda 3 hatchback 2.3 Liter 4-cylinder, its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 228250 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, </span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; color: #050505;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Sunroof, Leather Seat, Heated Seat, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player, and more.........</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;>Asking price is 5495 $+ HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!</span></span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions<strong> Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. </strong> We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you. </span></span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;> </span></span></p>

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

228,250 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008.5 4dr HB Sport Man

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008.5 4dr HB Sport Man

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

228,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BK343081168624

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 228,250 KM

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 

OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA

 We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

5 SPEED MANUAL, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEAT, HEATED SEAT, SUNROOF , CERTFIED. 

2008 Mazda 3 hatchback 2.3 Liter 4-cylinder, its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 228250 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, 

Sunroof, Leather Seat, Heated Seat, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player, and more.........

Asking price is 5495 $+ HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2008 Mazda MAZDA3