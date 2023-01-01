$12,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
6 SPEED
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9738934
- VIN: WVGKV3AX9DW601753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2013 VW TIGUAN
6 SPEED MANUAL!, Fwd, With every important option!
2.0L 4cyl, Only 170,000 well maintained kms!
CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY WITH
NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS
Nicely Equipped and finished in
Metallic Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels on Like New Tires!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $12,888, + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -
For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
