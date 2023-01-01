Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

6 SPEED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

6 SPEED

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1679162223
  2. 1679162223
  3. 1679162224
  4. 1679162223
  5. 1679162223
  6. 1679162223
  7. 1679162223
  8. 1679162223
  9. 1679162223
  10. 1679162223
  11. 1679162224
  12. 1679162223
  13. 1679162223
  14. 1679161808
  15. 1679162223
  16. 1679162224
  17. 1679162224
  18. 1679161832
  19. 1679162224
  20. 1679162224
  21. 1679162224
  22. 1679162224
  23. 1679162224
  24. 1679162224
  25. 1679161871
  26. 1679161876
  27. 1679161881
  28. 1679162224
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9738934
  • VIN: WVGKV3AX9DW601753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2013 VW TIGUAN

6 SPEED MANUAL!, Fwd, With every important option!

2.0L 4cyl, Only 170,000 well maintained kms!

CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY WITH

NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

Nicely Equipped and finished in

Metallic Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Heated Seats  

Aluminum Wheels on Like New Tires!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $12,888, + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -

For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 168,000 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger 5 S...
 166,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2007 BMW X3 3.0I AWD
 170,000 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory