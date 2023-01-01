2014 Volkswagen Passat

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 9 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10049901

10049901 Stock #: 103505

103505 VIN: 1VWBN7A38EC103505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 103505

Mileage 175,932 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch All Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Hubcaps Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.