2014 Volkswagen Passat

175,932 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2014 Volkswagen Passat

2014 Volkswagen Passat

TDI SE

2014 Volkswagen Passat

TDI SE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,932KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049901
  • Stock #: 103505
  • VIN: 1VWBN7A38EC103505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 103505
  • Mileage 175,932 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

