$9,995+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
167,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1CW2CLXF0187446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 167,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
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519-821-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020
2015 Mazda MAZDA5