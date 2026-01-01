Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

111,216 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14455501

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 14455501
  2. 14455501
  3. 14455501
  4. 14455501
  5. 14455501
  6. 14455501
  7. 14455501
  8. 14455501
  9. 14455501
  10. 14455501
  11. 14455501
  12. 14455501
  13. 14455501
  14. 14455501
  15. 14455501
  16. 14455501
  17. 14455501
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
111,216KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SHHFK7H96JU302216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,216 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring 111,216 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 167,300 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue S 156,524 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2018 Honda Civic