2015 Nissan NV200

170,441 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan NV200

SV

2015 Nissan NV200

SV

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,441KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN2FK691993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # C1993
  • Mileage 170,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2015 Nissan NV200