$27,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-836-2900
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus Leather/Suede, Navigation, Power Side Doors, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera & More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9998642
- Stock #: GR390406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System. QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Power 2nd-Row Windows, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Premium Interior Accents, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Fog Lamps, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Highline Door Trim Panel, Bright Side Roof Rails, Super Console, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows, Sunscreen Glass, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, Bright Belt Mouldings, A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel , Leather Steering Wheel, Leather, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to claim your Dodge Grand Caravan!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.