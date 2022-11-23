2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

$20,998 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9434223

9434223 Stock #: G2E06849

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # G2E06849

Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Additional Features LEATHER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.