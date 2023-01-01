$9,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
2008 MINI Cooper Clubman
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10456959
- VIN: WMWML33598TP97034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 136,441 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Mini Cooper Clubman, a Great Driver !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2008 Mini Cooper Clubman comes with a 1.6 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 116 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "The 2008 Mini Cooper Clubman is a new take on the wildly successful Cooper formula, blending the traditional aspects of British charm and German engineering with an
added dose of practicality," (edumunds.com)
"The 2008 Mini Cooper Clubman may be a longer Mini but that doesn't put much of a dent into the phenomenally fun driving experience associated with its smaller brethren. Responses to
driver inputs are quick, and the Cooper sucks its driver into the experience, delivering lots of feedback through the steering wheel, driver seat and pedals," (edumunds.com).
MANUAL !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.