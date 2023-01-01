$43,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,500
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMarket
519-767-0007
2017 Audi Q7
2017 Audi Q7
Executive Certified! RARE EXECUTIVE MODEL! !WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$43,500
+ taxes & licensing
115,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10008174
- Stock #: 23N2114
- VIN: WA1WAAF71HD053354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23N2114
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident FREE!!! AWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Air Ride Suspension, Heated/Cooled Power Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation System, Heads up Display, 21 inch Alloy Wheels with TPMS, 360 degree Backup Camera, and so MUCH MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Sunroof
MOONROOF
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Dual front airbags
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Executive Package
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
Blackberry Car Play
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMarket
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5