2019 Audi Q7
Komfort
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
52,665KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10517946
- Stock #: D8932
- VIN: WA1AAAF75KD048479
- Exterior Colour Orca Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,665 KM
When designing this Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This SUV has 52,665 kms. It's orca black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 329HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
