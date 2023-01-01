$31,995+ tax & licensing
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
147,031KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9485982
- Stock #: 554472
- VIN: 3GTU2MECXJG554472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5