2018 GMC Sierra 1500

147,031 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

SLE

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

147,031KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

