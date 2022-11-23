Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

104,792 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,792KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9354784
  Stock #: 487307
  VIN: KMHD04LB9JU487307

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 487307
  Mileage 104,792 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

