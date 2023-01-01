Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

36,048 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,048KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9997166
  • Stock #: A74975
  • VIN: 3FMCR9B63MRA74975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,048 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

