2023 Hyundai IONIQ
6 Ultimate AWD Long Range, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, 360 Cam, Head Up Display, BOSE Audio & More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Serenity White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*This Hyundai IONIQ 6 Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai IONIQ 6 boasts a 0.0 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Hwy Driving Assist, Heads Up Display, Bose Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, 20" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!650+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be previous daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.
Vehicle Features
