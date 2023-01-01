2023 Mazda CX-50

$42,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10485021

10485021 Stock #: PN118257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 5,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Windows Panoramic Roof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features AWD STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Radar Cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.