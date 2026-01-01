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Come see this certified 2025 Chevrolet Trax LS | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Lane Keep Assist | Carplay + Android Auto | Heated Mirrors & More. Its Automatic transmission and 1.2L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Trax features the following options: Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2025 Chevrolet Trax

21,334 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Chevrolet Trax

LS | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Lane Keep Assist | Carplay + Android Auto | Heated Mirrors & More

Watch This Vehicle
14463049

2025 Chevrolet Trax

LS | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Lane Keep Assist | Carplay + Android Auto | Heated Mirrors & More

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14463049
  2. 14463049
  3. 14463049
  4. 14463049
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$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LFE22SC095081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2025 Chevrolet Trax LS | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Lane Keep Assist | Carplay + Android Auto | Heated Mirrors & More. Its Automatic transmission and 1.2L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Trax features the following options: Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
remote start

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-2900

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$24,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2025 Chevrolet Trax