$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2005 Chrysler 300
300C
2005 Chrysler 300
300C
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,568 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2005 Chrysler 300 is a timeless, well-maintained sedan with only 187568 km on the odometer. Dressed with an elegant black exterior paired with a beige interior allow for up to 5 passengers to ride in style. Leather seats, power outlets, cruise control, and many other great features allow for comfort and convenience with every drive. This RWD, fully-certified vehicle is a great and practical car for all.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030