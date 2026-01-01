$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 148,074 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Dodge Journey is a FWD SUV with 148074 km on the odometer. It has plenty of great features including AC, power outlets, push-start, and many more that ensure convenience and comfort for every trip you take. Seating up to 7 passengers, this Journey is a fully-certified, reliable vehicle that is an excellent choice for all your needs.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030