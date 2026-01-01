$6,295+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Highlander
4dr V6 4WD
2006 Toyota Highlander
4dr V6 4WD
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$6,295
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,294 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2006 Toyota Highlander is in exceptional condition and is a well-maintained vehicle that is road ready. With an exquisite blue exterior and light grey interior, this Highlander is a great looking SUV. AC, AM/FM radio, and climate control are a few of the many features this car comes with to ensure an enjoyable ride every time. This fully-certified vehicle is a reliable and practical choice for all.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
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905-561-8030