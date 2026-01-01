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<p class=MsoNormal>This 2006 Toyota Highlander is in exceptional condition and is a well-maintained vehicle that is road ready. With an exquisite blue exterior and light grey interior, this Highlander is a great looking SUV. AC, AM/FM radio, and climate control are a few of the many features this car comes with to ensure an enjoyable ride every time. This fully-certified vehicle is a reliable and practical choice for all. </p><p class=MsoNormal>Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>C.L.S Auto Sales</strong> 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8. <br>Office #: 905-561-8030<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>          </span>After-Hours #: 905-517-4507</p>

2006 Toyota Highlander

239,294 KM

Details Description Features

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Highlander

4dr V6 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14132917

2006 Toyota Highlander

4dr V6 4WD

Location

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

905-561-8030

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
239,294KM
VIN JTEHP21A960165339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,294 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2006 Toyota Highlander is in exceptional condition and is a well-maintained vehicle that is road ready. With an exquisite blue exterior and light grey interior, this Highlander is a great looking SUV. AC, AM/FM radio, and climate control are a few of the many features this car comes with to ensure an enjoyable ride every time. This fully-certified vehicle is a reliable and practical choice for all. 

Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.

Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.

3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.

Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.

 

C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030          After-Hours #: 905-517-4507

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CLS Auto Sales

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

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905-561-XXXX

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905-561-8030

Alternate Numbers
905-517-4507
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$6,295

+ taxes & licensing>

CLS Auto Sales

905-561-8030

2006 Toyota Highlander