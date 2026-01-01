$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2007 Audi A4
2.0T
2007 Audi A4
2.0T
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 131,456 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2007 Audi A4 comes in an exquisite silver exterior and all black interior, providing style for up to 4 passengers with every ride. Experience comfort and convenience with the many features this sedan has, including AC, premium sound system, and cruise control. This well-maintained, accident-free, fully-certified car is an excellent choice for all.
Disclaimer: The convertible soft top is not working on this vehicle.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030
After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030