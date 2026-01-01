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<html> <p>This 2007 Audi A4 comes in an exquisite silver exterior and all black interior, providing style for up to 4 passengers with every ride. Experience comfort and convenience with the many features this sedan has, including AC, premium sound system, and cruise control. This well-maintained, accident-free, fully-certified car is an excellent choice for all. </p> <p><b><i>Disclaimer: The convertible soft top is not working on this vehicle.</i></b></p> <p> </p> <p>Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.</p> <p>Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.</p> <p>3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.</p> <p>Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.</p> <p> </p> <p><b>C.L.S Auto Sales</b> 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8. </p> <p>Office #: 905-561-8030          </p> <p>After-Hours #: 905-517-4507</p> </html>

2007 Audi A4

131,456 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Audi A4

2.0T

Watch This Vehicle
14162887

2007 Audi A4

2.0T

Location

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

905-561-8030

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,456KM
VIN WAUDF48H97K022012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 131,456 KM

Vehicle Description


This 2007 Audi A4 comes in an exquisite silver exterior and all black interior, providing style for up to 4 passengers with every ride. Experience comfort and convenience with the many features this sedan has, including AC, premium sound system, and cruise control. This well-maintained, accident-free, fully-certified car is an excellent choice for all. 


Disclaimer: The convertible soft top is not working on this vehicle.


 


Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.


Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.


3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.


Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.


 


C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.


Office #: 905-561-8030         


After-Hours #: 905-517-4507


Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CLS Auto Sales

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

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905-561-XXXX

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905-561-8030

Alternate Numbers
905-517-4507
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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

CLS Auto Sales

905-561-8030

2007 Audi A4