$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford Escape
XLT
2012 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
109,355KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D75CKC11305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,355 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2012 Ford Escape