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2012 Ford Escape

109,355 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14109001

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,355KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D75CKC11305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,355 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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416-270-XXXX

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416-270-7657

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2012 Ford Escape