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2012 Ford Escape

109,355 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Escape

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14300195

2012 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,355KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9EG7CKA00111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 984
  • Mileage 109,355 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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416-270-7657

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2012 Ford Escape