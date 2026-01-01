$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford Escape
Limited
2012 Ford Escape
Limited
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
109,355KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9EG7CKA00111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 984
- Mileage 109,355 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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$10,995
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Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2012 Ford Escape