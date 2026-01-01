$11,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
2015 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
161,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP1FN317974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 965
- Mileage 161,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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$11,495
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Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2015 Nissan Altima