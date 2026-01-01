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2015 Nissan Altima

161,350 KM

Details Features

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle
14300207

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP1FN317974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 965
  • Mileage 161,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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416-270-7657

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$11,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2015 Nissan Altima