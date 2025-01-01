$9,495+ taxes & licensing
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,333 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford Fusion SEL – Certified | Clean Title | In-House Financing Available ✅
💰 Price: $9,495 + HST & Licensing
📍 Dealer: Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call/Text: 416-270-7657
📝 Certified | Accident-Free | Safety Inspected | Clean Carfax
🔍 Vehicle Details:
- Year: 2012
- Make / Model: Ford Fusion
- Trim: SEL
- VIN: 3FAHP0CG2CR383893
- Odometer: 161,333 km
- Seating Capacity: 5 passengers
- Transmission: Automatic
- Fuel Type: Gasoline
- Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- Exterior Colour: Gray
- Doors: 4
- Accident History: ✅ Clean Title | Clean Carfax
- Certification: ✅ Yes, Safety Will Be Provided
🌟 Packed with Features:
Comfort & Convenience:
✅ Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
✅ Ice Cold A/C + Rear Defrost
✅ Remote Keyless Entry + Keypad Entry
✅ Power Windows, Mirrors & Door Locks
✅ Leather Heated Seats
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Sunroof
Entertainment & Tech:
✅ AM/FM Stereo with CD Player
✅ AUX Input for Phone or MP3
✅ SiriusXM Satellite Radio Capable
✅ Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety & Reliability:
✅ ABS Brakes
✅ Dual Front & Side Curtain Airbags
✅ Traction Control System
✅ Anti-Theft Alarm System
✅ Clean Carfax + Fully Certified
💳 Need Financing? We’ve Got You Covered!
At Precision Motors, we offer flexible In-House Financing:
✅ Approval for All Credit Types – Good, Bad, or No Credit
✅ Rebuild Credit While Driving a Safe Vehicle
✅ Low Down Payments – Affordable Plans
✅ Extended Warranties Available (1–3 Years)
✅ Instant Approvals
🏷️ Why Buy from Precision Motors?
✔ Over 20 Years of Experience
✔ Full Safety Certification Included
✔ Free Carfax History Report
✔ Trade-Ins Accepted
✔ Family-Owned & Trusted Dealership
✔ All Vehicles Fully Detailed
📍 Come See It in Person:
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON
📱 Call or Text: 416-270-7657
🕒 Open 7 Days a Week by Appointment
📲 Message us now to book your test drive or apply for financing today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Comfort
