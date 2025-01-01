Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 20.0pt; line-height: 115%;>2012 Ford Fusion SEL – Certified | Clean Title | In-House Financing Available </span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 20.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💰</span> <strong>Price: $9,495 + HST & Licensing</strong><br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span> <strong>Dealer: Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON</strong><br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📞</span> <strong>Call/Text: 416-270-7657</strong><br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📝</span> <strong>Certified | Accident-Free | Safety Inspected | Clean Carfax</strong></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔍</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Vehicle Details:</span></strong></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Year:</strong> 2012</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Make / Model:</strong> Ford Fusion</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Trim:</strong> SEL</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>VIN:</strong> <span style=color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>3FAHP0CG2CR383893</span></li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Odometer:</strong> 161,333 km</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Seating Capacity:</strong> 5 passengers</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Transmission:</strong>  Automatic</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Exterior Colour:</strong> Gray</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Doors:</strong> 4</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Accident History:</strong> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Clean Title | Clean Carfax</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Certification:</strong> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Yes, Safety Will Be Provided</li><li> </li><li class=MsoNormal> </li><li class=MsoNormal> </li></ul><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🌟</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Packed with Features:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Comfort & Convenience:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Ice Cold A/C + Rear Defrost<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Remote Keyless Entry + Keypad Entry<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Power Windows, Mirrors & Door Locks<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Leather Heated Seats<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Cruise Control<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Sunroof</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Entertainment & Tech:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> AM/FM Stereo with CD Player<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> AUX Input for Phone or MP3<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> SiriusXM Satellite Radio Capable<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br /><br /></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Safety & Reliability:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> ABS Brakes<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Dual Front & Side Curtain Airbags<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Traction Control System</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Anti-Theft Alarm System<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Clean Carfax + Fully Certified</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💳</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Need Financing? We’ve Got You Covered!</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>At Precision Motors, we offer flexible In-House Financing:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> <strong>Approval for All Credit Types</strong> – Good, Bad, or No Credit<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> <strong>Rebuild Credit While Driving a Safe Vehicle</strong><br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><strong> Low Down Payments </strong>– Affordable Plans<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> <strong>Extended Warranties Available</strong> (1–3 Years)<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> <strong>Instant Approvals</strong></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🏷️</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Why Buy from Precision Motors?</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Over 20 Years of Experience<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Full Safety Certification Included<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Free Carfax History Report<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Trade-Ins Accepted<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Family-Owned & Trusted Dealership<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> All Vehicles Fully Detailed</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span> Come See It in Person:</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Precision Motors</strong><br />643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📱</span> <strong>Call or Text: 416-270-7657</strong><br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🕒</span> <strong>Open 7 Days a Week by Appointment</strong></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔥</span> <strong>This Escape XLT 4WD is Ready for Adventure, Work, or Everyday Use!</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Great for winter driving, outdoor lovers, or families needing extra space. Affordable, certified, and equipped with all the essentials—this SUV won’t last!</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📲</span> <strong>Message us now to book your test drive or apply for financing today!</strong></p>

