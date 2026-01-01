$13,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
2014 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
151,195KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS9EW253840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 993
- Mileage 151,195 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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$13,995
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Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2014 Jeep Cherokee