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2014 Jeep Cherokee

151,195 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14222021

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

  1. 1780639022144
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  6. 1780639024376
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  8. 1780639025296
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
151,195KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS9EW253840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 993
  • Mileage 151,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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416-270-XXXX

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416-270-7657

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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2014 Jeep Cherokee