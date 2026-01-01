2012 Mazda MAZDA3

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<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 18.0pt; line-height: 115%;>2012 MAZDA 3 – Certified | In-House Financing Available </span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 18.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💰</span> <strong>Price:</strong> $9,995 + HST & Licensing<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span> <strong>Dealer:</strong> Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📞</span> <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 416-270-7657<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📝</span> <strong>Certified | Safety Inspected | </strong></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔍</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Vehicle Details:</span></strong></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Year:</strong> 2012</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Make / Model:</strong> Mazda 3</li><li class=MsoNormal> </li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>VIN:</strong> JM1BL1V74C1616648</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Odometer:</strong> 178,000 km</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Doors:</strong> 4</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Transmission:</strong>  Manual</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Exterior Colour:</strong> Gray</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Interior Colour:</strong> Gray</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Seating Capacity:</strong> 5 Passengers</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Certification:</strong> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Yes, Safety Certified</li></ul><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Safety & Peace of Mind:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Dual Front, Side & Curtain Airbags<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Traction Control<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Daytime Running Lights</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💳</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Need Financing? We’ve Got You Covered!</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>At Precision Motors, we offer flexible In-House Financing:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> All Credit Types Approved – Good, Bad, or No Credit<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Affordable Down Payments<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Rebuild Your Credit with On-Time Payments<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Extended Warranties Available (1–3 Years)<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Instant On-the-Spot Approvals</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🏷️</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Why Buy from Precision Motors?</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Over 20 Years of Experience<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Full Safety Certification Included<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Free Carfax History Report<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Trade-Ins Accepted<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Family-Owned & Trusted Dealership<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> All Vehicles Fully Detailed</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> <strong>Visit Us Today!</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Precision Motors</span></strong><br>643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📱</span> <strong>Call or Text:</strong> 416-270-7657<br><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🕒</span> <strong>Open 7 Days a Week – By Appointment</strong></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔥</span><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;> <strong>Gas Efficiency = Value You Can Feel</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal>The 2012 Mazda 3 is perfect for commuting, Uber, or long drives – loaded with comfort, style, and unbeatable fuel savings.</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📲</span> <strong>Message now to book your test drive – it won’t last long!</strong></p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle
14143507

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1V74C1616648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MAZDA 3 – Certified | In-House Financing Available ✅

💰 Price: $9,995 + HST & Licensing
📍 Dealer: Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call/Text: 416-270-7657
📝 Certified | Safety Inspected | 

🔍 Vehicle Details:

  • Year: 2012
  • Make / Model: Mazda 3
  •  
  • VIN: JM1BL1V74C1616648
  • Odometer: 178,000 km
  • Doors: 4
  • Transmission:  Manual
  • Fuel Type: Gasoline
  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
  • Exterior Colour: Gray
  • Interior Colour: Gray
  • Seating Capacity: 5 Passengers
  • Certification: ✅ Yes, Safety Certified

Safety & Peace of Mind:

✅ Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
✅ Dual Front, Side & Curtain Airbags
✅ Traction Control
✅ Daytime Running Lights

💳 Need Financing? We’ve Got You Covered!

At Precision Motors, we offer flexible In-House Financing:

✅ All Credit Types Approved – Good, Bad, or No Credit
✅ Affordable Down Payments
✅ Rebuild Your Credit with On-Time Payments
✅ Extended Warranties Available (1–3 Years)
✅ Instant On-the-Spot Approvals

🏷️ Why Buy from Precision Motors?

✔ Over 20 Years of Experience
✔ Full Safety Certification Included
✔ Free Carfax History Report
✔ Trade-Ins Accepted
✔ Family-Owned & Trusted Dealership
✔ All Vehicles Fully Detailed

📍 Visit Us Today!

Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON
📱 Call or Text: 416-270-7657
🕒 Open 7 Days a Week – By Appointment

🔥 Gas Efficiency = Value You Can Feel

The 2012 Mazda 3 is perfect for commuting, Uber, or long drives – loaded with comfort, style, and unbeatable fuel savings.

📲 Message now to book your test drive – it won’t last long!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2012 Mazda MAZDA3