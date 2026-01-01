$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MAZDA 3 – Certified | In-House Financing Available ✅
💰 Price: $9,995 + HST & Licensing
📍 Dealer: Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call/Text: 416-270-7657
📝 Certified | Safety Inspected |
🔍 Vehicle Details:
- Year: 2012
- Make / Model: Mazda 3
-
- VIN: JM1BL1V74C1616648
- Odometer: 178,000 km
- Doors: 4
- Transmission: Manual
- Fuel Type: Gasoline
- Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
- Exterior Colour: Gray
- Interior Colour: Gray
- Seating Capacity: 5 Passengers
- Certification: ✅ Yes, Safety Certified
Safety & Peace of Mind:
✅ Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
✅ Dual Front, Side & Curtain Airbags
✅ Traction Control
✅ Daytime Running Lights
💳 Need Financing? We’ve Got You Covered!
At Precision Motors, we offer flexible In-House Financing:
✅ All Credit Types Approved – Good, Bad, or No Credit
✅ Affordable Down Payments
✅ Rebuild Your Credit with On-Time Payments
✅ Extended Warranties Available (1–3 Years)
✅ Instant On-the-Spot Approvals
🏷️ Why Buy from Precision Motors?
✔ Over 20 Years of Experience
✔ Full Safety Certification Included
✔ Free Carfax History Report
✔ Trade-Ins Accepted
✔ Family-Owned & Trusted Dealership
✔ All Vehicles Fully Detailed
📍 Visit Us Today!
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON
📱 Call or Text: 416-270-7657
🕒 Open 7 Days a Week – By Appointment
🔥 Gas Efficiency = Value You Can Feel
The 2012 Mazda 3 is perfect for commuting, Uber, or long drives – loaded with comfort, style, and unbeatable fuel savings.
📲 Message now to book your test drive – it won’t last long!
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416-270-7657