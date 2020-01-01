2012 Mazda MAZDA3

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
905-547-7700
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
***EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD AND BAD CREDIT, RATES FROM 4.99% O.A.C.*** Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.
***VIEW CARFAX AT THIS LINK***
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=c4FCwVZUeCwpYpnLVOYZyjEdXS0cKt5U
2012 Mazda 3 hatch back in very good condition inside and out, clean interior, runs and drives excellent, no accidents, clean Carfax, comes with a very fuel efficient 2.0 litre 4 cylinder engine, blue tooth, hands free calling, electronic digital information display, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, heated seats, air conditioning, telescopic tilt steering, CD player, alloy wheels, factory alarm, 2 keyless entry remotes and much more.
For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1