$7,899+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3L V8 | AS-IS
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3L V8 | AS-IS
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
$7,899
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 234,716 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD.
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 5.3L V8 | AS-IS 4D Crew Cab
Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive
4WD
Reviews:
* Smooth and quiet ride; comfortable seats; powerful V8 options. Source: Edmunds
* If you like variety in your full-size pickup, the Chevy 2013 Silverado is a virtual quick-change artist. Numerous bed lengths, body configurations, axles and cabs are available from the Silverado options list, as are many interior upgrades and E85-compatible engines. Source: KBB.com
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
This vehicle is part of our AS-TRADED inventory. Instead of sending this recent trade-in to a dealer auction, we are offering it to our retail customers first. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a vehicle exactly as it arrived.
The Wholesale Advantage:
- Unbeatable Pricing: Priced 30-50% below typical market value because we have not added any reconditioning costs.
- Raw & Uninspected: We have not performed a mechanical inspection. You are purchasing the vehicle in its original, untouched condition.
- Mechanics Special: Ideal for DIY buyers or those with their own service connections who want to handle the work themselves.
- Direct Access: You get the first opportunity to buy this local trade-in before it is offered to wholesalers.
See below for mandatory "As-Is" disclosure.
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-388-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-388-6396