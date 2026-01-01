$20,788+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-3
GX REARVIEW CAMERA | 1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS
2022 Mazda CX-3
GX REARVIEW CAMERA | 1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
$20,788
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,829 KM
Vehicle Description
Black
2022 Mazda CX-3 GX Rearview Camera | 1 Owner | No Accidents 4D Sport Utility
SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic
FWD
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
- 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
- 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
- Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
- Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
- 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
- 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
- Market Value Report provided
- Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
- Complimentary wash and vacuum
- Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
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Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
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905-388-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-388-6396