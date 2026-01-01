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Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>Black<br>2022 Mazda CX-3 GX Rearview Camera | 1 Owner | No Accidents 4D Sport Utility<br>SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic<br>FWD<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p> - 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br> - 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br> - Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br> - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br> - 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br> - 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br> - 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br> - Market Value Report provided<br> - Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br> - Complimentary wash and vacuum<br> - Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer </p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2022 Mazda CX-3

79,829 KM

Details Description Features

$20,788

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-3

GX REARVIEW CAMERA | 1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle
14095408

2022 Mazda CX-3

GX REARVIEW CAMERA | 1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,788

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,829KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKDB75N1602777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Black
2022 Mazda CX-3 GX Rearview Camera | 1 Owner | No Accidents 4D Sport Utility
SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic
FWD



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE


- 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

- 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

- Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

- Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

- 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

- 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

- Market Value Report provided

- Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

- Complimentary wash and vacuum

- Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Mazda CX-3 GX REARVIEW CAMERA | 1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2022 Mazda CX-3 GX REARVIEW CAMERA | 1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS 79,829 KM $20,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-388-XXXX

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905-388-6396

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$20,788

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2022 Mazda CX-3