$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2013 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,722 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Chevrolet Trax is a great vehicle as a 4-door SUV with a stunning red exterior and elegant black interior. This Trax is well-maintained with low mileage sitting at 111,722 km on the odometer and is accident-free. AC, Bluetooth capabilities, navigation, and other features can ensure comfort for you and up to 4 other passengers for every drive. This fully-certified SUV is a great option for any type of ride.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030