<div>2013 ford Escape SEL package has clean carfax no accidents reported black on black 4WD comes fully certified 6 months 6000km Assurant coast to coast warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2013 Ford Escape

215,412 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

215,412KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX3DUC81827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 101212
  • Mileage 215,412 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 ford Escape SEL package has clean carfax no accidents reported black on black 4WD comes fully certified 6 months 6000km Assurant coast to coast warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
