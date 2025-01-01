$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Ford Escape
SE
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,412KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9GX3DUC81827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 101212
- Mileage 215,412 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 ford Escape SEL package has clean carfax no accidents reported black on black 4WD comes fully certified 6 months 6000km Assurant coast to coast warranty included looks and runs great
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre
2018 Ford Escape SE 146,515 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X6 35i 146,940 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata HEV 116,500 KM $7,595 + tax & lic
Email Parkdale Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-546-XXXX(click to show)
905-546-7373
Alternate Numbers905-543-7373
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2013 Ford Escape