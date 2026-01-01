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2013 Ford Fusion

97,505 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14300189

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,505KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H97DR352884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 992
  • Mileage 97,505 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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416-270-7657

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$9,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2013 Ford Fusion