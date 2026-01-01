$9,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
97,505KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H97DR352884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 992
- Mileage 97,505 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
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$9,495
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Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2013 Ford Fusion