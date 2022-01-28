$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-547-7700
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
**Good Condition/Drives Like New/Only 167000 kms**
Location
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
905-547-7700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8191578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.
2013 Mazda 3 sedan in very good condition inside and out, clean interior, the body is in very good condition, runs and drives excellent, only 1 previous owner, clean Carfax, no accidents, very well maintained, lots of service maintenance history, comes with a very fuel efficient 2.0 litre 4 cylinder engine, bluetooth, hands free calling, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, heated seats, air conditioning, steering wheel radio controls, telescopic tilt steering, CD player, 4 good tires, factory alarm, keyless entry remote and much more.
For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Adam's Fine Cars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.