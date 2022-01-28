Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

**Good Condition/Drives Like New/Only 167000 kms**

**Good Condition/Drives Like New/Only 167000 kms**

Location

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8191578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

2013 Mazda 3 sedan in very good condition inside and out, clean interior, the body is in very good condition, runs and drives excellent, only 1 previous owner, clean Carfax, no accidents, very well maintained, lots of service maintenance history, comes with a very fuel efficient 2.0 litre 4 cylinder engine, bluetooth, hands free calling, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, heated seats, air conditioning, steering wheel radio controls, telescopic tilt steering, CD player, 4 good tires, factory alarm, keyless entry remote and much more.

For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

