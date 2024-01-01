$14,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Cadillac ATS
Performance AWD *HEATED LEATHER SEAT&STEERING, NAV
2014 Cadillac ATS
Performance AWD *HEATED LEATHER SEAT&STEERING, NAV
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,028 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Price + HST + licensing Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim! Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars! 74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
SAFETY INCLUDED Carfax included Financing available AWD Backup camera Lane keep assist Lane departure Forward collision warning Safety alert seat (vibrates if you do not stay in between the line, can be turned off if you prefer just an audio alert) Back and front sensors Push button Start Remote start Tour/Sport/Snow mode Sunroof Leather seats Heated seats Heated steering wheel Cruise control Air Conditioning Power locks Power mirrors Power windows Auxiliary input USB CD player Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226