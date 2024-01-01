2014 Cadillac ATS

Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Zens Auto Sales <br /></span><span style=font-family: "", sans-serif;>NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.<br /></span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> Price + HST + licensing Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim! Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars! 74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5<br /></span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> SAFETY INCLUDED Carfax included Financing available AWD Backup camera Lane keep assist Lane departure Forward collision warning Safety alert seat (vibrates if you do not stay in between the line, can be turned off if you prefer just an audio alert) Back and front sensors Push button Start Remote start Tour/Sport/Snow mode Sunroof Leather seats Heated seats Heated steering wheel Cruise control Air Conditioning Power locks Power mirrors Power windows Auxiliary input USB CD player Premium audio</span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,028KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AJ5SX9E0106255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Cadillac ATS