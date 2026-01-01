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<p class=p1>Zens Auto Sales</p><p class=p1>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</p><p class=p1>Price + HST + licensing </p><p class=p1>Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!</p><p class=p1>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</p><p class=p1>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</p><p class=p1>https://zensautosales.ca/</p><p class=p1>SAFETY INCLUDED</p><p class=p1>Carfax included</p><p class=p1>Financing Available</p><p class=p1>1 Owner</p><p class=p1>AWD</p><p class=p1>Backup camera</p><p class=p1>Sunroof</p><p class=p1>Eco Mode</p><p class=p1>Heated seats</p><p class=p1>Cruise Control</p><p class=p1>Air Conditioning</p><p class=p1>Power locks</p><p class=p1>Power mirrors</p><p class=p1>Power windows</p><p class=p1>Auxiliary input</p><p class=p1>USB</p><p class=p1>CD player</p>

2014 Honda CR-V

179,696 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda CR-V

EX *AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 1 OWNER*

Watch This Vehicle
14061402

2014 Honda CR-V

EX *AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 1 OWNER*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
179,696KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H55EH131714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

1 Owner

AWD

Backup camera

Sunroof

Eco Mode

Heated seats

Cruise Control

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power windows

Auxiliary input

USB

CD player

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
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905-962-2226

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$12,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2014 Honda CR-V