$12,495+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
EX *AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 1 OWNER*
2014 Honda CR-V
EX *AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 1 OWNER*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,696 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
1 Owner
AWD
Backup camera
Sunroof
Eco Mode
Heated seats
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
CD player
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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905-962-XXXX(click to show)
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905-962-2226