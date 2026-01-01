$12,495+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr LX
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr LX
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr LX,excellent conditions,gas saver,one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hGhv1cd9QcrTnzS4m2A%2FPsQ8yM2NIQ2C
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289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
+ taxes & licensing>
289-700-2277