$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,855 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Hyundai Elantra has an exquisite blue exterior paired with a grey interior in a ravishing style for you to drive in. This 4-door sedan is FWD with automatic transmission, and is a great option for those looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle. Bluetooth capabilities, AC, and many other great features allow for a comfort with every trip. This reliable and well-maintained car is fully-certified.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030