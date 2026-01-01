Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>This 2014 Hyundai Elantra has an exquisite blue exterior paired with a grey interior in a ravishing style for you to drive in. This 4-door sedan is FWD with automatic transmission, and is a great option for those looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle. Bluetooth capabilities, AC, and many other great features allow for a  comfort with every trip. This reliable and well-maintained car is fully-certified. </p><p class=MsoNormal>Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>C.L.S Auto Sales</strong> 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8. <br>Office #: 905-561-8030<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>          </span>After-Hours #: 905-517-4507</p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

180,855 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14109652

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

905-561-8030

  1. 1778880783
  2. 1778880783
  3. 1778880783
  4. 1778880783
  5. 1778880783
  6. 1778880783
  7. 1778880783
  8. 1778880783
  9. 1778880783
  10. 1778880783
  11. 1778880783
  12. 1778880783
  13. 1778880783
  14. 1778880783
  15. 1778880783
  16. 1778880783
  17. 1778880783
  18. 1778880783
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
180,855KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE3EH507965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,855 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Hyundai Elantra has an exquisite blue exterior paired with a grey interior in a ravishing style for you to drive in. This 4-door sedan is FWD with automatic transmission, and is a great option for those looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle. Bluetooth capabilities, AC, and many other great features allow for a  comfort with every trip. This reliable and well-maintained car is fully-certified. 

Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.

Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.

3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.

Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.

 

C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030          After-Hours #: 905-517-4507

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CLS Auto Sales

Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson L for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Hyundai Tucson L 156,991 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited w/Nav for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited w/Nav 119,478 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5I LIMITED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5I LIMITED 202,627 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email CLS Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CLS Auto Sales

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

Call Dealer

905-561-XXXX

(click to show)

905-561-8030

Alternate Numbers
905-517-4507
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

CLS Auto Sales

905-561-8030

2014 Hyundai Elantra