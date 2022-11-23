Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

404,232 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

404,232KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9332407
  • Stock #: 5787
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT2EC767152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 404,232 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT!

 

2014 Nissan Rouge!

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 63,832 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX
 169,328 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 117,683 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5524

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory