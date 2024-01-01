Menu
<div>2014 Nissan Sentra SV package silver on black interior comes with power windows and locks keyless entry and much more looks and runs great </div>

2014 Nissan Sentra

129,699 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra

SV

2014 Nissan Sentra

SV

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,699KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP6EL659300

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,699 KM

2014 Nissan Sentra SV package silver on black interior comes with power windows and locks keyless entry and much more looks and runs great 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2014 Nissan Sentra