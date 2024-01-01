Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA</p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

201,681 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

  1. 1726854481
  2. 1726854480
  3. 1726854481
  4. 1726854481
  5. 1726854481
  6. 1726854481
  7. 1726854481
  8. 1726854480
  9. 1726854480
  10. 1726854480
  11. 1726854481
  12. 1726854481
  13. 1726854479
  14. 1726854510
  15. 1726854513
  16. 1726854510
  17. 1726854510
  18. 1726854510
  19. 1726854510
  20. 1726854510
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,681KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWDL7AJ4EM400301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,681 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Motors

Used 2013 Ford Focus for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Ford Focus 183,376 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Caliber for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Dodge Caliber 146,741 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Ford Escape 134,742 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta