ACCIDENT FREE !!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!! SAFETY INCLUDED!!! FULLY LOADED !!! 7 PASSENGERS!!! LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!! PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!! All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !! WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!! WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME! ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!! And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost MTO Standards Certificate Included . EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 48 Months,,,,,, Carfax Reports Are Provided with every Vehicle at No Charge !!! FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!! SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!! Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of Guest Experience and Satisfaction!! More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!! Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC Registered !!!!! To view our inventory please visit our website @ www.bestmotors.ca

2015 Dodge Journey

117,204 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,204KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCGG1FT611013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # C1013
  • Mileage 117,204 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE !!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!!
SAFETY INCLUDED!!! FULLY LOADED !!! 7 PASSENGERS!!!

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 48 Months,,,,,,

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

905-536-3232
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

2015 Dodge Journey