$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Soul
EX+
2015 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,159 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Kia Soul is a reliable FWD wagon that is a great for any journey. Cruise control, Bluetooth, AC, and many other features ensure a comfortable drive every time. This Soul is well-maintained and has a new motor with 70,000 km on it. This excellent vehicle is fully-certified, fuel-efficient, and reliable for all your car needs.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030